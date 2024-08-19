Russian forces repel attacks on three settlements in Kursk Region in past day

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled attacks on the settlements of Olgovka, Russkoye Cherkasskoye and Porechnoye in the Kursk Region in the past day, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Attacks by enemy assault teams on the settlements of Olgovka, Russkoye Cherkasskoye and Porechnoye were repelled. As a result, the Ukrainian armed forces lost a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, two armored combat vehicles and over 25 troops, while four Ukrainian service members were captured," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, units of Russia’s Battlegroup North, backed by army aircraft and artillery forces, continue to carry out reconnaissance and search operations to detect and eliminate enemy sabotage groups seeking to move deeper into Russia, south of the settlements of Skrylyovka and Sheptukhovka.