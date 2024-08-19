Russian air defenses down drone over Oryol Region

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russian air defenses have downed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over the Oryol Region, Governor Andrey Klychkov said.

"Last night, the Oryol Region came under attack once again as an enemy UAV was downed in the region’s airspace. There were no casualties or damage," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the governor, response teams are working at the site.

Klychkov also said that despite ongoing Ukrainian attacks, the Oryol Region continued to provide assistance to internally displaced persons from the border areas of the neighboring Russian regions. "There is no doubt that together, we will be able to cope with any challenges," he stressed.