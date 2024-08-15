Russian experts clear six acres of land of explosives in Kursk Region in past day

KURSK, August 15. /TASS/. Bomb disposal experts from the Russian Emergencies Ministry swept over six acres of land of explosives in the Kursk Region in the past day, ministry spokesman Artyom Sharov said.

"Over six acres of land were cleared of explosive devices in the past 24 hours. Nearly 50 explosive devices were deactivated," he noted at a briefing.

The Emergencies Ministry urged local residents to stay away from suspicious items and contact emergency services in case they found anything like that.