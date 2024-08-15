Drone attacks damage four homes in Russia’s Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, August 15. /TASS/. Four homes have suffered damage in Ukrainian drone attacks on residential areas in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Glaadkov said.

"A household suffered damage after a drone dropped an explosive device on the village of Otradnoye; the attack shattered the windows of a private house, damaged its roof and facade, as well as an outdoor kitchen," he wrote on Telegram. In addition, a car was seriously damaged, while two vehicles burned down.

Drone attacks shattered the windows of two homes in the village of Petrovka, also damaging their roofs and fences. "In addition, a power line was damaged; electricity supplies to one of the village’s streets remain suspended. Emergency teams will begin repairs shortly," the governor said, adding that there were no casualties from the attacks.