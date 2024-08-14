Two civilians wounded in drone attacks on borderline Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, August 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops attacked a bus with a drone in Shebekino in the Russian borderline Belgorod Region, injuring the driver, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Also, a man was injured in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka as a result of a drone attack, the governor added.

"A drone attacked a bus in the town of Shebekino. The driver was injured. First responders rushed the man to the Shebekino Central Regional Clinic with a mine-blast injury, barotrauma and multiple shrapnel wounds to the chest," he blogged. After receiving first aid, he will be transferred to a city clinic in Belgorod.

Also, a man was wounded as a result of a drone attack on a homestead in the settlement of Novaya Tavolzhanka. "The injured man, who suffered a mine blast injury and shrapnel wound to the shoulder, reached the Shebekino Central Regional Clinic on his own," he went on to say.

Another UAV attacked a private house in Shebekino: windows were busted, the roof and the interior were damaged. "Information on the consequences is being specified. Operational services are working on the ground," Gladkov wrote.