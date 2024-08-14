West trying in every possible way to justify Ukraine's terrorism in Kursk Region — envoy

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Western countries are trying in every possible way to justify Ukraine's terrorist actions in Russia’s Kursk Region, Russian Foreign Ministry's special envoy on the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik said.

"The reaction is quite indicative. Of those who have already voiced it, for example, the United States, Germany. The blatant fact of a terrorist act, which was organized and implemented by Ukraine not without the help and not without the support of Western states, they are trying in every way to justify it, trying to say that Ukraine can commit any acts if it is supposedly aimed at its protection," he said.

The diplomat pointed to the fact that the day before, during the informal meeting of the UN Security Council in the Arria formula format, representatives of a number of states, such as the United Kingdom and France, adhered to the position that "they simply prefer not to notice the ongoing processes and this sortie organized by Ukraine on the Kursk direction."

Miroshnik emphasized that the West provides Kiev with a "diplomatic cover." "They keep it, no matter what crimes the Kiev regime commits. In this case, unfortunately, terrorist activities in the Kursk direction are no exception," he added.

Informing partners

Miroshnik also said that Russia uses classical channels of information dissemination on the situation with the Ukrainian attacks on the Kursk Region. "First, all data on the analysis are transferred to international organizations where our delegations are represented," he said. "The second direction, which is no less important, is detailed information through our Russian foreign institutions, that is, through our embassies located in other countries. First of all, of course, we're trying to provide maximum information to our partners, who, let's say, are not tainted with helping the Ukrainian regime, who are not involved in financing the continuation of bloodshed or any of its diplomatic, financial or other types of support, from whom we can expect a proper assessment of the ongoing processes," he pointed out.

The diplomat emphasized that Russia is trying to provide its partners with as much information as possible. "And I think coordination continues at the level of special services that interact with their counterparts, again, in those states with which we have this kind of special relationship," he added.

The Ukrainian armed forces attacked Russia’s Kursk Region on August 6. The attack killed 12 civilians, wounded 121 people, including 10 children. A total of 69 injured are in hospitals; the condition of 17 of them is assessed as serious. More than 120,000 people left or were evacuated from the border districts of Kursk Region.

According to the Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost up to 2,030 servicemen, 35 tanks and 31 armored personnel carriers since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk area.