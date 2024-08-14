Ukraine’s military loses up to 270 troops in Kursk area over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military lost roughly 270 troops and 16 armored vehicles, including two tanks, in the borderline Kursk Region over the past 24 hours, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"The Ukrainian army’s losses over the past 24 hours amounted to 270 personnel and 16 armored vehicles, including two tanks, a US-made Stryker wheeled armored fighting vehicle, 13 armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles and a 122mm D-30 howitzer," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also added that "18 Ukrainian troops were captured."

The Ukrainian military launched a massive attack on the borderline Kursk Region on August 6. A missile danger has been repeatedly declared on the territory of the Kursk Region.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry’s most recent data, the Ukrainian army lost up to 2,300 troops, 37 tanks, 32 armored fighting vehicles since the start of its military actions in the Kursk Region.