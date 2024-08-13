Kiev uses entire arsenal of Western weapons against civilians — envoy

UNITED NATIONS, August 13. /TASS/. Ukraine is using the entire arsenal of Western-provided weapons on the line of engagement to attack civilians, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said at an informal UN Security Council meeting in the Arria formula format.

"In order to kill civilians and inflict serious wounds and injuries on them, the Ukrainian Nazis are using the full range of weapons provided to them by the so-called Western sponsors who are complicit in the bloodshed," the diplomat emphasized. At the same time, he said that "many people say that today's war has acquired completely new technological features, but not everyone is ready to recognize that these technological achievements are being used to kill civilians."

According to Miroshnik, the Ukrainian armed forces use all kinds of weapons for attacks: "from Canadian sniper rifles to American long-range cluster missiles, <...> from Swedish drones to Czech Vampire MLRS."

Strike drones rank second on the list of weapons most commonly used to kill and maim civilians. "Artillery shells remain in first place, which, by the way, the Czech Republic is so actively collecting, claiming that it is engaged in an extremely important humanitarian cause," the diplomat added, while emphasizing that drones, unlike shells, "are clearly a weapon of premeditated murder, since the drone operator can perfectly see whom he or she is hitting."

According to Miroshnik, in the first seven months of this year alone, the Ukrainian side used more than 55,000 munitions of "various modifications and calibers" to strike civilians and civilian facilities in the frontline territories, resulting in more than two and a half thousand casualties, including more than 500 killed.