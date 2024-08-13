Abbas describes Russia as one of Palestinian people’s dearest friends

NOVO-OGARYOVO, August 13. /TASS/. Russia has become one of the dearest friends for the Palestinians, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow.

"We feel that Russia is one of the dearest friends of the Palestinian people," he said. "Russia always stands on the side of truth."

According to Abbas, the Palestinians believe that with Moscow's support they will be able to achieve their goals and establish an independent Palestinian state.

Abbas arrived in Moscow on August 12 at the invitation of the Russian president. Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS on August 11 that the purpose of the visit was to discuss the situation in the Middle East.

"We are in a very difficult situation, and Russia is a country that is close to us. We need to consult," Nofal said.