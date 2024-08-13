Over 2,000 people evacuated from borderline parts of Kursk Region in 24 hours

KURSK, August 13. /TASS/. More than 2,000 people have left or been evacuated from the borderline districts of Russia’s Kursk Region over the past 24 hours, Artyom Sharov, deputy spokesman for the Russian Emergencies Ministry, said at a news briefing.

"Over the past 24 hours, more than 2,000 people left borderline areas on their own and in organized groups," he said.

Overall, 8,000 people have been housed in temporary accommodation centers, including more than 2,200 children. Nearby schools will organize classes for children at the centers.