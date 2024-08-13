Ukraine carries out 30 shelling attacks on Belgorod Region's residential areas in past day

BELGOROD, August 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military carried out 30 shelling attacks and 11 drone strikes on residential areas in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in the past day, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"The enemy carried out 30 shelling attacks and 11 drone attacks on the Belgorod Region yesterday. Unfortunately, one person was seriously injured but he is in stable condition," Gladkov wrote on the VKontakte social media platform.

According to the governor, the injured man is receiving the necessary medical care.