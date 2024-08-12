Ukraine deliberately targeting forests to cause fires near ZNPP — director

ENERGODAR /Zaporozhye Region/, August 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army is deliberately attacking forests around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) with incendiary munitions, triggering woodland fires that threaten the plant, ZNPP Director Yury Chernichuk told TASS.

"To my right there is a forest area where a forest fire raged about two weeks ago, triggered by the enemy side in approximately the same way as yesterday. The Ukrainian army is deliberately attacking the forest areas around the ZNPP with incendiary munitions. And this is a serious threat to the power plant, just like what happened yesterday," Chernichuk said.

On August 11, at 8:20 p.m. Moscow time (5:20 p.m. GMT) and 8:32 p.m. (5:32 p.m. GMT), there were two direct strikes by Ukrainian UAVs on one of the two cooling towers at the Zaporozhye NPP, resulting in a fire. By 11:30 p.m. (8:30 p.m. GMT) the main fire was extinguished by Emergencies Ministry units. The fire did not affect the NPP's operation, as the plant is shut down, and the attacked towers were not involved in the cooling process.