MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his condolences to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva following a passenger plane crash in the state of Sao Paulo.

"Dear Mister President, please accept the deepest condolences over the tragic consequences of a passenger plane crash in the state of Sao Paulo. We share the grief of the friendly people of Brazil," he said in a telegram, published on the Kremlin website.