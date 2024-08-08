Ukraine’s military shells borderline Belgorod Region over 30 times in past day — governor

BELGOROD, August 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army shelled the borderline Belgorod Region 32 times, firing more than 150 munitions over the past day, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

"In the Shebekinsky urban district, the city of Shebekino, the villages of Malomikhailovka and Nezhegol, the farmsteads Mukhin, Pankov and Balki were attacked by six drones and 44 munitions in 12 strikes. Two UAVs were shot down. Sixteen apartment buildings, 11 private houses, 23 cars, a temple, an administrative building, five commercial facilities and electricity transmission lines were damaged," the governor said.

The Ukrainian military also attacked the Krasnoyaruzhsky district by 20 UAVs and 40 munitions in nine bombardments, damaging two private houses, two social facilities, two garages, a communications facility and electricity transmission lines and destroying two cars. The Graivoronsky district was attacked by seven Ukrainian drones and 23 shells in four bombardments, which damaged six private houses and an electricity transmission line, he said.

The Ukrainian military attacked the Borisovsky, Valuisky and Volokonovsky districts by 13 munitions in three strikes, damaging three apartment buildings and 15 private houses, an agribusiness hangar, a commercial facility, a social institution and an infrastructural site and four cars in communities in the Borisovsky district. An electricity transmission line was also damaged, the governor said.

"In the Belgorodsky district, the enemy attacked the settlement of Politotdelsky, the villages of Bessonovka, Varvarovka, Vergilevka, Golovino, Yerik, Zhuravlyovka, Krasny Khutor, Nikolskoye, Solokhi, Cheremoshnoye, Shagarovka, Shchetinovka and Yasniye Zori. Four strikes by 21 munitions and 12 drones damaged two apartment buildings, three private houses, 14 cars, two outbuildings, an agribusiness, an administrative building and an electricity transmission line and wounding five civilians," Gladkov said.