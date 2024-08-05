Russia fighting for new international order — ambassador to US

WASHINGTON, August 5. /TASS/. Russia continues to fight, including during its special military operation in Ukraine, for a new international order and a multipolar world based on the principle of equal and indivisible security, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said in an interview with TASS.

"That is, when at the very start of the special military operation I repeated several times that we are not at war with the Ukrainian people, that we are fighting for a new international order, I was strongly criticized," Antonov said. "I still believe that today we are talking about a new world order. The Americans are fighting to preserve the order based on certain American rules. We come out for a multipolar world based on the principle of equal and indivisible security," the diplomat stressed.

"By the way, this principle is recorded in many documents, including by the Americans," the diplomat emphasized. He noted that he recently "took another look at the START document."

"I was lucky to work on it," Antonov added. "I can tell you that if the Americans today fulfilled all the political provisions, which are generally fixed in the preamble, nothing would have to be done. We would be on the right track of building a world order that allows the United States, Russia and other countries to develop. That they have given up on this is quite a different matter," he said.

"The feeling is that at least the current [US] administration operates on the premise that the initiative to destroy the Soviet Union from the 1990s has not been completed," the diplomat said. In his opinion, Washington considers this "unfinished business" and assumes that "it must be resolved today."