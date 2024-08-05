Ukraine’s military attacks 11 times borderline Belgorod Region over past day

BELGOROD, August 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked the borderline Belgorod Region 11 times with munitions and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past day, a woman was killed and five more people sustained wounds, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"The Belgorod Region was shelled by Ukraine 11 times over the past day," he said. "Five people sustained wounds. We are deeply said to add that a woman was killed following a drone attack."

Gladkov stated a day earlier that a woman was killed as a result of a drone attack on a multi-storey building in the settlement of Shebekino.