Upper house approves law on five for participating in unwanted foreign organizations

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, approved a bill expanding administrative fines for participating in the activities of foreign or international non-governmental organizations blacklisted as unwanted in Russia onto any foreign organizations on this list.

The law also applies to organizations co-founded by foreign government agencies. The document is part of a package of initiatives aiming to recognize foreign organizations with government participation as unwanted in Russia.

The law excludes the word "non-governmental" from article 20.33 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses (participation in the activities of foreign or international non-governmental organizations recognized as unwanted in Russia). It means that participation in all unwanted foreign organizations will be punished under this article, regardless of their forms of ownership.

Such offenses will be punished by a fine of up to 15,000 rubles (over $170) for individuals, up to 50,000 rubles (over $580) for officials, and up to 100,000 (over $1,170) for legal entities.

The Federation Council also approved similar amendments to the Criminal Code that excludes the word "non-governmental" from article 284.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (activities of foreign or international non-governmental organizations recognized as unwanted in Russia). Punishment however remains as it is.

Repeated offenses will be punished by a fine of from 300,000 to 500,000 rubles ($3,500 to $5,800), compulsory community service for up to 360 hours or a prison term of up to four years. Fundraising or financial services to undesirable foreign organizations will be punishable by a prison term of up to five years and the deprivation of the right to hold certain offices for up to ten years. The organization of activities of any foreign or international organization recognized as undesirable in Russia will be punished by up to six years behind bars.