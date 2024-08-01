Russians returning after prisoner swap to undergo full medical examination — source

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. All the Russian nationals returning to the Motherland in the prisoner swap with Western countries will undergo full medical examination, a credible source in a Russian competent authority said.

Those returning to Russia were earlier sentenced for life in particular, he said. Cooperation with Russian intelligence agencies was imputed to them, which was not proved "in the whole number of cases." Russians did not admit guilt during court hearings and when imprisoned, the source noted.

"All those returned to Russia will undergo a complete medical checkup first," the source added.

Eight Russian nationals returned home in the prisoner swap carried out at Ankara’s airport on August 1, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said earlier.