Kremlin says 'no comment' on reports about plans to swap Russian, US prisoners

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has not commented on media reports about an alleged upcoming prisoner swap between Russia and the United States.

"I still have no comment on this issue," the spokesman told reporters.

Earlier, a number of Western and Russian media outlets reported that Moscow and Washington were preparing a large-scale prisoner swap. Such a conclusion was made on the basis of the analysis of databases and assumptions about the movements of some convicted persons.

In particular, a TASS correspondent in Washington verified that information on Russian citizens Alexander Vinnik, Vladislav Klyushin, Vadim Konoshenko and Maxim Marchenko was missing from the US prisoner database.

Russia has repeatedly declared its readiness to swap prisoners. In particular, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed out that Moscow is committed to the agreements of the two countries reached at the summit in Geneva in the summer of 2021, and the issue is discussed privately through a channel created between the intelligence services of Russia and the United States.