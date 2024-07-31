Leader's assassination to negatively affect Hamas' communication with Israel — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Palestinian movement Hamas, will negatively affect the movement’s communication with Israel, Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Andrey Nastasyin said at a briefing.

"Undoubtedly, Ismail Haniyeh’s assassination will have an extremely negative impact on indirect communication between Hamas and Israel, which is aimed at arriving at mutually acceptable terms for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip," the diplomat pointed out.

On July 30, Israeli Air Force jets fired four missiles at Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahieh, a Hezbollah stronghold. The attack killed four, including two children of four and six, and left 74 wounded. A four-storey building was destroyed, while several other buildings and cars suffered damage.

The attack targeted Fuad Shukr, a top Hezbollah commander. According to the Al Hadath TV channel, he died of wounds in hospital.