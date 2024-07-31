Indonesian president-elect to arrive in Russia later on Wednesday — embassy

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto will arrive on a visit to Russia later on Wednesday, an official at the Indonesian embassy in Moscow told TASS.

"Prabowo Subianto, president-elect and defense minister, is arriving in Russia," the official said.

The election in Indonesia, where more than 204 mln people have the right to vote, is considered the largest direct election in the world. Voting took place on February 14. The president-elect and vice president-elect will take office in October.