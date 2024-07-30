No threat to joint projects with Russia after elections in Venezuela — Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Nicolas Maduro's victory in the Venezuelan presidential elections confirms the relevance of his course of cooperation with Russia, there is no threat to the joint projects of the two countries, Russian Ambassador in Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Incumbent President Nicolas Maduro won the elections in Venezuela on July 28.

"No, of course [there are no threats]," the diplomat said in response to a question. "The fact that the people of Venezuela cast 51% of the votes for their president only confirms the relevance of the foreign policy course of Nicolas Maduro and his government on cooperation with Russia, China and other truly independent and sovereign democracies."

Venezuela's presidential election was held on July 28. According to a statement released by the National Electoral Council after 80% of the ballots were counted, incumbent President Nicolas Maduro was supported by 5,150,092 voters, or 51.2%. His main opponent, Edmundo Gonzalez, who represents right-wing parties, received 4,445,978 votes, or 44.2%. Opposition leader Corina Machado did not recognize the results, claiming fraud and declaring Gonzalez the winner.