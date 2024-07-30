Senior Russian MP says pause in relations with Japan 'unfair' for both peoples

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The current pause in Russia’s relations with Japan does a disservice to the people of the the two countries, a senior Russian lawmaker said.

"Unfortunately, political contacts between Russia and Japan are sporadic. This can also be said about interparliamentary cooperation. I think that this is an unfair situation for our bilateral relations, relations between our countries, relations between our peoples," Konstantin Kosachev, deputy speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, said at a meeting with visiting Japanese lawmaker Muneo Suzuki.

He placed the blame for the current pause in bilateral relations on the Japanese authorities. "In this context, the position of politicians like you is especially important. We know you to be a strong supporter of the development of bilateral Russian-Japanese relations and always attach great significance to our meetings," Kosachev said.

He recalled that Suzuki last visited Moscow in October 2023. "We kept an eye on the reaction to your trip to Russia in Japan. And it is huge that this reaction has had no impact on your positions. You are here in Russia again," he said and thanked his Japanese colleague for that.

According to Kosachev, Russian lawmakers are ready to continue "the most open and constructive dialogue on any matters of mutual interest, related to bilateral relations, issues of regional and global security, and conflict situations that are impacting bilateral relations."

According to the Federation Council’s press service, the deputy speaker briefed the Japanese side about the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis.