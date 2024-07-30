Both US parties exploit 'factors of Russia, Putin' in election race — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Both the Republicans and the Democrats are exploiting the factors of Russia and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in their political struggle, but Moscow is quite accustomed to this and expects that the mutual accusations will multiply as the US presidential election draws near, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"Of course, there will be many such allegations as the US election approaches, because Russia and the head of the Russian state personally, in fact, are essential factors that both the Republicans and the Democrats exploit in their political struggle, especially in the election campaign. We are accustomed to this. It’s an inevitable reality that we face, to our regret, in the United States," Peskov pointed out, while commenting on a US National Intelligence report claiming that Russia, China and Iran continued attempts to interfere in US electoral processes.