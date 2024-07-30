Overwhelming national debt will hardly slow down US' military intentions — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The US’ national debt, which has exceeded $35 trillion for the first time ever, will hardly slow down Washington’s military intentions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.

"Obviously, the US as one of the largest global economies, directly influences the international economic environment," he said. "However, the whole situation will hardly slow down somehow [its] military intentions," Peskov added.

The US Department of the Treasury said on Monday that the country’s national debt had climbed above $35 trillion for the first time ever. According to projections provided by US Congressional Budget Office, the state debt is expected to surpass $50 trillion, which is more than 122% of the country’s GDP, by 2034.

The national debt of the US surged by more than $4 trillion in 2023, and by almost $1 trillion year-to-date. The debt ceiling was raised in June, with the limit to be hit on January 2, 2025.