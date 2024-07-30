Maduro’s 'historic' election win victory for Venezuelan people — Russian senator

CARACAS, July 30. /TASS/. Member of Russia’s Federation Council Yury Fedorov says Nicolas Maduro’s victory in Venezuela’s presidential election was historic.

"Nicolas Maduro’s historic win in the presidential election in Venezuela is a victory for the Venezuelan people on their path toward self-determination and independence because all of Venezuela’s history is, in fact, a fight for independence," the Russian senator, who led the delegation of Federation Council observers to the Venezuelan election told a TASS correspondent. "The July 28 election has shown that the people are united around the president on the path to economic reforms and the fight for independence," Fedorov stressed.

Last year, Venezuela’s economy grew 5.8%, so at a meeting with international observers, Maduro talked both about the fight for independence and the economic reforms that he plans to implement until 2031, Fedorov noted. He expressed hope that "Venezuela will become the country with the fastest-growing economy in Latin America thanks to the policy course chosen by the president and his team."

The presidential election was held in Venezuela on July 28. According to a statement by the National Electoral Council published after 80% of ballots were counted, incumbent president Nicolas Maduro was supported by 5,150,092 voters or 51.2%. His main opponent, Edmundo Gonzalez who is representing right-wing parties, garnered 4,445,978 votes or 44.2%. Opposition leader Corina Machado did not recognize the election results, alleging election fraud, and proclaimed Gonzalez the winner.