Senior Russian diplomat says confrontation between global majority and West is off scale

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Confrontation between the countries of the global majority and the collective West is off the scale and this is felt in international formats, a senior Russian diplomat said.

"Confrontation has gone off the scale not only between Russia and the so-called collective West, but also between countries of the global majority, of the global South and the North. This is felt in all formats where our colleagues, friends and partners from countries of the global majority don’t hesitate to raise pressing questions about inequality," Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told a roundtable meeting at Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament).

According to Pankin, many international institutes that were established 70-80 years ago "allow to continue playing by the rules that were invented by the West, which keeps adjusting them to various club or other group formats." This infringes the rights of developing countries in relevant organizations, he added.