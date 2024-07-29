Kremlin spokesman says no plans to meet with Japanese lawmaker visiting Russia

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The Kremlin is not planning any meetings with Japanese MP Muneo Suzuki, who is now in Russia on a visit, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No, the Kremlin has no contacts planned," he said when asked if any meetings with the Japanese lawmaker were scheduled.

Member of the upper house of the Japanese parliament Muneo Suzuki has been on a visit to Russia since July 28 and plans to return home on August 1. His office told TASS that he intends to meet with representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry and Federal Agency for Fishery to request that sea kale fishing be allowed to resume off Signalny Island. He will also ask that restrictions on Japanese citizens visiting the ancestral graves of former southern Kurils residents be lifted.