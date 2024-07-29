Kremlin says attempts to blame Russia for infrastructure attacks in France are fake news

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The Western mass media do not shy away from groundlessly accusing Russia whenever something goes wrong, and the unfounded statements about Moscow's involvement in attacks on French infrastructure during the Paris Olympics confirm this, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told a news briefing.

He stated that the Kremlin perceived the Western media speculations "as just another piece of fake news and another portion of unsubstantiated accusations."

The Western media, Peskov noted, "does not stop at anything to literally accuse Russia of everything that goes wrong."

"This does not add to the image of reliable sources of information for these media," he concluded.

Earlier, the TV channel BFMTV reported that about 800,000 passengers in France on the opening day of the Olympics on July 26 remained at the stations because of a series of arsons that hit the electrical network of high-speed railroads. The southeastern and Atlantic lines was the hardest hit. Some acts of vandalism were prevented, according to BFMTV.

The French Interior Ministry reported the arrest of an ultra-left activist who had been engaged in sabotage. The situation has already begun to be used for political purposes: for example, the Israeli Foreign Ministry has blamed the sabotage on "Iran’s axis of evil."