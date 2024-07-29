Putin says Maduro is always welcome guest in Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, is always a welcome guest in Russia.

"Remember that you are always a welcome guest in Russia," Putin said in a message of congratulations to Maduro on his re-election as president of Venezuela released on the Kremlin website.

Alexander Shchetinin, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Latin American Department, told TASS, that Maduro’s visit was in the pipeline.

In April, Venezuelan Ambassador to Russia Jesus Rafael Salazar Velasquez said that the leader of the Bolivarian republic was very interested in a personal meeting with his Russian counterpart and that the timeline for a potential visit would depend on when the two heads of state have time for that.