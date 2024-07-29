Ukraine’s army attacks borderline Belgorod Region with 37 UAVs over past day

BELGOROD, July 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army fired more than 40 munitions and launched 37 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) against 31 populated areas of the borderline Belgorod Region, injuring eight people over the past day, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Monday.

"In the Shebekinsky urban district, 29 munitions were fired in four bombardments and eight drones were launched against the town of Shebekino, the settlement of Krasnoye, the villages of Belyanka, Voznesenovka and Novaya Tavolzhanka, the farmsteads Balki and Mukhin. Four UAVs were shot down. Eight people were hurt," the governor said.

The Ukrainian army’s attacks damaged two private houses, two cars and a garage, he added.

In the Belgorodsky district, the Ukrainian military attacked 12 communities, launching 18 shells and 11 drones, damaging a car and two infrastructural communications facilities over the past 24 hours, he said.

"In the Graivoronsky urban district, seven UAVs launched against the villages of Dronovka, Mokraya Orlovka, Novostroyevka Vtoraya, Poroz and Spodaryushino damaged two private households and an electricity transmission line over the past 24 hours," Gladkov said.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army attacked the territory of the Valuisky, Graivoronsky, Gubkinsky, Novooskolsky and Yakovlevsky urban districts with 16 munitions, damaging two private houses and electricity transmission lines, the governor said.

Also, four Ukrainian UAVs attacked the territory of the Borisovsky, Volokonovsky, Korochansky, Krasnoyaruzhsky and Prokhorovsky districts, he said.

"A private house was damaged: the roofing was punctured, windows were smashed, the fa·ade and outbuildings were damaged. A gas supply line was also damaged," the governor said.