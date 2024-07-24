Investigators must use new methods, technologies in their work — Putin

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. It is necessary to improve the methods of criminal investigation in the current period of rapid changes, President Vladimir Putin said.

"Today, as the world is going through an era of dynamic changes, a technological revolution, migration flows, local conflicts, and emerging markets of the future, new risks also emerge. They include cyberthreats, drug trafficking, trans-border criminal groups, and actual criminal syndicates in the virtual and financial environment," Putin said in a video address on the occasion of Investigation Officers’ Day. According to the Russian leader, it is necessary "to respond to these challenges in a smart and prompt manner, improving our investigation methods and implementing advanced approaches and digital solutions that help not only solve but prevent crimes."

"We must always remember that by exposing perpetrators, you restore the truth and justice, strengthen the rule of law and constitutional order, which form the foundation of Russia’s sovereign development as a strong state based on the rule of law, and which constitute one of the biggest guarantees of national security," the president emphasized, addressing Russian investigators.