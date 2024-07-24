Russia hopes for prudence of next chancellor, does not interfere in election — Kremlin

SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, July 24. /TASS/. Russia does not interfere in the German election but would welcome a chancellor who would display greater political wisdom and pursue good relations with Moscow, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The Germans only need to decide what kind of chancellor the country needs. We have never interfered in that, and we are not going to," the spokesman pointed out.

"Of course, we would appreciate more political wisdom in terms of maintaining good Russian-German relations," Peskov said in response to a question about what a German chancellor should behave like. "For now, we believe that this kind of political wisdom is in extreme shortage in Germany, as well as in other European countries," he said.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (the Social Democratic Party of Germany, SPD) said he would run for the post again. The next Bundestag (German parliament) election will be held in 2025. It will result in the formation of a new government under a new chancellor. Scholz had earlier announced his desire to run as an SPD candidate. He currently heads the coalition government, which, apart from the SPD, includes the Greens and the Free Democratic Party. The SPD’s rating currently stands at 14-16%.