Entire Russia supports Donbass, Novorossiya in establishing peaceful life — Putin

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The entire country supports Donbass and Novorossiya in its effort to establish a peaceful life on the land that was an inseparable part of Russia for centuries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the meeting on social and economic development of Donbass and Novorossiya.

"Effectively, the entire country, millions of people, volunteer and other public organizations support Donbass and Novorossiya, help them to realize their colossal potential for construction and growth, to establish a peaceful, prosperous life on the land that was an inseparable part of Russia for centuries and has reunited with its Homeland once again," the head of state said.

The president noted that the work on the restoration of the regions involve not only federal agencies, but also 26 state companies and 82 regions of Russia, who took patronage over certain cities and districts.

"Residential buildings, hospitals, schools, utilities are being intensively repaired and constructed here, meaning that the measures that were promptly taken by the government provide a real feedback - I mean the rhythmic funding, including from the federal budget, of course," Putin pointed out.

He also noted the work of builders and other specialists and thanked them for their selfless work.