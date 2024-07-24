Situation in Bangladesh gradually normalizing after mass protests

NEW DELHI, July 24. /TASS/. The situation in various regions of Bangladesh is gradually normalizing following the mass protests, although the risk of renewed unrest remains, the Russian Embassy in Bangladesh said on its Telegram channel.

"As of July 24, the situation in Bangladesh is gradually normalizing. Government institutions, private companies, banks and stores are resuming working conditions," the diplomatic mission said.

According to the embassy, curfew restrictions are also being relaxed and internet connectivity is being gradually restored. "Nevertheless, the embassy recommends that Russian citizens in Bangladesh remain vigilant and take precautionary measures due to the ongoing risks of protests and unrest," the statement said.

Protesters took to the streets in various cities of Bangladesh in early July, demanding the abolition of job quotas for relatives of participants in the 1971 war of independence. The situation in the republic has escalated over the past two weeks, with protests turning into riots that have killed over 170 people. The authorities announced the closure of schools, colleges and universities. A curfew was imposed in the capital, communications were intermittent, and TV broadcasts were cut off. On July 21, the Supreme Court of Bangladesh abolished most quotas for government jobs. According to the court ruling, 93% of government jobs will be open to candidates based on merit rather than a quota system. Bangladesh law enforcement agencies have arrested over 2,500 people across the country in connection with the protests.