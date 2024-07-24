Russia needs to strengthen navy as West increases military presence at sea — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The West is working to increase its military presence across the world’s seas so Moscow needs to strengthen its navy, Russian Presidential Aide Nikolay Patrushev said.

"The US and other NATO countries are building up their military presence in crucial areas across the world’s seas, including those adjacent to Russia," he told reporters.

"Russia should take all aspects of geopolitical processes into account. Given the increasing threats to our country coming from the West, Russia must strengthen its navy," the presidential aide added.

He emphasized that tensions continue to grow. NATO members are actively sending their naval forces to areas rich in resources, blocking waterways under the guise of fighting pirates and terrorists, arresting and inspecting passenger and cargo ships flying any flag, increasing the number of their naval bases and military drills and also seeking to restrict the national interests of sovereign countries.

In this regard, the Russian presidential aide highlighted the need to keep the navy in a constant state of readiness to contain and prevent armed conflicts, as well as to provide military defense to Russia in compliance with international law.

Patrushev also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin "has handed down instructions to update documents related to strategic planning, which will now provide for the steady development of the navy, capable of effectively implementing and protecting national interests.".