Russian diplomat points to possibility of civilian unrest in US amid societal divide

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted the possibility of a civilian conflict in the US due to the current societal divide on the eve of the presidential election.

"Regardless of democratic shifts in the US election, and they will, apparently, happen, given deep rifts in American society, there is a real chance of a civilian conflict," the diplomat said at a news briefing. "Russophobia and the perception of Russia as the US’ existential enemy run through the doctrinal documents of the United States of America," she added.

According to Zakharova, the US is now in the situation where one wishes that it "survives this year without going into a tailspin." "The attempt on Trump’s life, the current mess around the non-transparent situation with President Biden and his decision to drop out of the presidential race, stepping aside for US Vice President Harris, apparently, under pressure from his entourage - all of this yet again points to the anti-democratic nature of processes underway there," she emphasized.

The US presidential election is slated for November 5. It was planned that incumbent US President Joe Biden would represent the Democratic party in the presidential election with his nomination expected to be approved at the national convention in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19-22. However, following his humiliating performance during his debate with Republican Donald Trump on June 27, calls to abandon his re-election bid, including from his own party, intensified.

On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and supported the nomination of Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s candidate.