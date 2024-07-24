Russia welcomes creation of Burkina Faso-Niger-Mali alliance — ambassador

NAIROBI, July 24. /TASS/. Moscow welcomes the creation of the "Alliance of Sahel States" (AES), which includes Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali, Russian Ambassador to Burkina Faso Igor Martynov said in an interview with TASS, adding that this would be a step towards liberation from Western influence.

"Russia welcomes the creation of a new architecture in West Africa. We see the growing aspiration of the peoples of the African continent, and first of all the Sahel countries, to restore independence, free themselves from the Western colonial yoke and grow as they please," he said.

According to the Russian diplomat, the unification of the three countries in the alliance is the beginning of the liberation of the countries that were part of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) from the "oppressive" influence of the West, primarily France. "At a conference in Niamey (the capital of Niger), the AES countries agreed on joint actions against terrorist groups, [to] ensure security, combat crime and corruption. The creation of a coordinating structure to regulate economic processes among the three countries and organize a unified economic space is expected in the near future. The AES declaration mentions the opening of a joint investment bank," the ambassador reminded.

He emphasized that Russia's policy towards African states has always been based on principles of non-interference, mutual respect, and honest cooperation. "Our firm stance against Western countries displaying neocolonial ambitions has long been known to the African world. The people of Burkina Faso see and understand this well," he added.

Following the AES summit held in Niamey on July 6, the leaders of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger - Ibrahim Traore, Assimi Goita, and Abdourahamane Tchiani - announced the signing of documents to create the "Alliance of Sahel States" confederation. They decided to establish an investment bank and create a stabilization fund, aiming to achieve coordination of joint foreign policy steps and free movement of people and goods. The participating countries have set a course for deeper cooperation and integration in areas such as agriculture and food security, water resources and environment, energy and mining, industry and trade, infrastructure and transport, communications and the digital economy.