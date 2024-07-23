Russia, Vietnam work to expand list of direct flights

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russia and Vietnam are working to add new destinations and increase the frequency of direct flights, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko has told TASS in an interview.

"At present, governmental agencies in charge are working on ways to increase frequency and broaden the list of destinations for [direct] flights between the Russian Federation and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam," he said, when asked whether the number of flights between the two countries will be increased in the near future.

Rudenko added that Vietnam is a popular tourist destination among Russians. Their number stood at around 500,000 people during the pre-pandemic year of 2019.