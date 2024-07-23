Russia seeks to bridge divide between Turkey, Syria — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russia wants to help foster a dialogue between Turkey and Syria, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said commenting on media reports about a potential meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad in Moscow.

"The issue of facilitating certain interaction between Turkish and Syrian representatives at various levels is indeed on the agenda," the Kremlin official said.

"I cannot say anything more specific right now," Peskov added.