Ukrainian forces fire over 60 shells at Russia’s Belgorod Region over day

BELGOROD, July 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces send nearly 50 drones and fired over 60 shells at Russia’s Belgorod Region, regional head Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Ukrainian forces twice shelled the Baitsury and Bogun-Gorodok settlements, firing 18 shells and launching five drones. Two cars were damaged. As a result of a drone attack on two cars near Bogun-Gorodok, two men were injured," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian forces also attacked 12 settlements in the Belgorod district with eight drones and 12 shells. Five cars, two houses, a social infrastructure facility and an agriculture enterprise were damaged. "In the Shetinkovka settlement, three men were injured as a result of a drone attack. They received shrapnel wounds," the governor said.

In addition, the Ukrainian armed forces attacked the Valuysky and Volokonovsky districts, firing 12 shells and sending eight drones. Three houses were damaged.

In the Graivoronsky district, the Ukrainian military attacked six settlements, firing 15 shells and launching seven drones. "As a result of a drone attack on a social infrastructure facility, two civilians were injured in the town of Graivoron," Gladkov pointed out.

The Ukrainian army attacked the Schebekinsky and Yakovlevsky districts with 18 drones and eight shells. Sixteen houses, seven cars and two flats were damaged. "A man who was badly wounded near the Malomikhailovka settlement died. Two children were injured in the Nikolskoye settlement. They were hospitalized," the regional head said.

According to him, the Krasnoyaruzhsky district was attacked by four drones, and one car was damaged.