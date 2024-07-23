Ukraine injures nine in attacks on Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, July 23. /TASS/. Nine people were injured in the past day in attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces on the Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

A man injured by a drone attack on a car has died in a hospital.

"Nine civilians were injured, including two children. One of them is being brought to a Russian children's hospital now," Gladkov said.

He added that the man who was injured in Malomikhailivka died from his wounds. He was burned badly during the aforementioned drone attack on a car.