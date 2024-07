MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. No contacts between Russia and the United States are planned on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) events in Laos, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told TASS.

"No contacts are scheduled," the deputy minister said in response to a related question.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the regular meetings of ASEAN foreign ministers on July 26-27 in the capital of Laos.