Two people died, six got injured by Ukrainian attacks at Belgorod Region in past 24 hours

BELGOROD, July 22. /TASS/. A tractor driver was killed by a drone attack in the Belgorod Region, a woman that got injured in Shebekino 10 days ago died in a hospital and six people were injured by Ukrainian strikes in the past 24 hours, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"A tractor was attacked by a drone while working in the field near the settlement of Ustyinka. The man died on the spot. Four civilians were injured. […] This night, an elderly woman from Shbekino, injured 10 days ago, died in a hospital. Two civilians injured. One man was injured in a drone attack at a car on the road between Shebekino and Volokonovka," Gladkov said.

He added that the Ukrainian forces attacked 17 settlements in the Belgorod District with 30 munitions and 21 drones, damaging 9 private households, 4 cars, an outbuilding, an agricultural enterprise garage and one commercial object. Two munitions and three drones were launched at three other districts, causing no damage on the ground.