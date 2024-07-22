Russia, North Korea successfully countering foreign influence — official

PYONGYANG, July 22. /TASS/. Russia and North Korea stand firm on their own values systems, and will not allow anyone else to dictate to them, Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, who has arrived in North Korea on a working visit, said.

"Today, Russia and North Korea continue actively developing their comprehensive partnership and are openly and successfully fighting off attempts to impose alien development models and values on us," he said at a meeting with his North Korean counterpart.

"Relations between Russia and North Korea are developing positively. The new treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership, which was signed by our leaders, is designed to stabilize the situation in Northeastern Asia, make a positive contribution to efforts toward maintaining the balance of power in the region and lay the groundwork for a new Eurasian security system," he said, adding that prosecutorial bodies are to play a significant role in its implementation.

"We need to consolidate our efforts to face the most dangerous criminal challenges and threats, such as corruption-related and office abuse offenses, crimes in the area of information and communications technologies, and environmental protection. And the signing of an agreement and a cooperation program between the prosecutor general’s offices will be the first step toward this," he stressed.