Kremlin not surprised about Biden withdrawing from election — spokesman

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the presidential race came as no surprise for the Kremlin, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"Frankly speaking, what has been going on in the United States in recent years has taught us to never be surprised. So, it did not come as a surprise," he said.

According to Peskov, the Kremlin is keeping a close eye on developments in the United States and other large countries of the world.

The presidential election will be held in the United States on November 5. Biden was supposed to run on the Democratic ticket. However, after his fiasco at the televised election debate with Republican Donald Trump on June 27, calls intensified for the incumbent president to drop out of the race and on July 21 he announced his decision not to seek re-election and support Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for US president.