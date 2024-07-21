West’s task to destroy Ukraine accomplished, says Russian general

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The US and the West have accomplished their main task - they have destroyed Ukraine, they can now ditch it like they did with Afghanistan, Major General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ military and political department and commander of the Akhmat special forces unit, told TASS.

"We basically understand that at the moment both Europe and America are already exhausted, and they will need this reset by any means, under any circumstances. And they need it more than even we do. Now, in my opinion, they do not care about Ukraine, and they have enough problems of their own. They have already accomplished their main task in this project - they have destroyed Ukraine, destroyed almost the entire Ukrainian nation," the general said. "And now they can calmly, just like in the case of Afghanistan a while ago, abandon Ukraine and pass on to the next country, bringing their democracy there," he said.