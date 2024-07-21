Biden's exiting race has no role in context of military operation — Russian general

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. President Joe Biden's dropping out of the race makes no difference in terms of the special military operation and aid to Ukraine if his former team remains, Major General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ military and political department and commander of the Akhmat special forces unit, told TASS.

"If Biden’s team stays, his exit makes no difference - whether Biden is there or not, or whether someone else is there or not. If we have representatives of this team, they will all work for the same group of owners of the [US] military-industrial complex factories that produce weapons and get rich off this war. <...> So in general, it will not matter much if Kamala Harris remains in office," he said.

Alaudinov also believes that "one should not rely much" on the scenario of Donald Trump coming to power in the US, expecting that "he would change anything.".