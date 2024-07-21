Trump’s chances are high after Biden’s decision — Russian senior lawmaker

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. US former President Donald Trump has all chances to win the presidential race after President Joe Biden’s decision not to seek reelection, if he makes no mistakes, a senior Russia lawmaker told TASS.

"If Trump makes no mistakes and if he is not ‘removes’ this way or another, I think his chances are high," deputy speaker of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Konstantin Kosachev said.

"The matter has long been not about Biden," he said. "The Americans have divided over ‘for’ or ‘against’ Trump. I think that whoever is nominated the Democrat candidate after Biden’s dropping out of the race, this division will stay in place. And everything will depend on how the Republicans organize and carry out this campaign.".