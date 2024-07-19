Palestinian president’s visit to Moscow in final stages of planning — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. A visit by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to Russia is in the final stages of planning and exact dates will be revealed soon, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

Earlier, media outlets reported that the Palestinian leader’s visit to Moscow was slated for August 12-14.

"I can confirm that, indeed, Mr. Abbas’ visit to Russia is in the works, it is at the final stages of preparations. We will let you know the precise dates soon," Peskov said.

Abbas’ visit to Russia was slated for November 15, 2023, however, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, who also serves as special presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa, then said that it had been postponed by the Palestinian side’s request.